Chelsea Star Eyed By Real Madrid in Cut-Price Deal Following Theo Hernandez Loan Departure

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has emerged as a late transfer target for both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, but the Blues are expected to dig their heels in and reject any offer for the Spaniard this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, who scored the winning goal as Chelsea snatched all three points away from Arsenal on Saturday, is a product of Real Madrid's La Fábrica youth system and is often linked with a return to the Spanish capital.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Most recently it has been claimed by AS that Real Madrid's decision to loan Theo Hernández away from the Santiago Bernabéu has pushed Alonso to the top of their wishlist, while uncertainty over the future of Filipe Luis also has the former Bolton defender as a target for Atlético.

It has been suggested that officials from the La Liga pair are confident of getting a cut-price deal of €30m over the line for Alonso despite the fact Chelsea will be unable to sign a replacement.

Marcos Alonso who plays Left back for Chelsea is only 9 goals away from Willian who is considered an attacking winger in the Premier League. Willian is in his 6th season at Chelsea. This is Alonso's third. — Nawaz. (@BlueNawaz) August 19, 2018

And the Daily Mail have also rubbished the rumours coming out from Spain, claiming that the Blues will rebuff all offers for the attacking full back this summer.

Alonso, who was voted in the PFA Team of the Season last year, has only ever made 91 appearances in the Premier League despite having three seperate spells in England.

After spending three years on the books at Bolton, the Spain international returned to the Premier League in 2014 to join Sunderland, on loan from Italian club Fiorentina.

Two years later Alonso came back to the Premier League on a permanent basis, completing a deadline day move to Stamford Bridge for just over £20m, where the defender has gone on to make 84 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and claiming nine assists.