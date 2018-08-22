Felipe Anderson Reveals Carlos Tevez and Paolo Di Canio Helped Inspire His Hammers Record Move

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

West Ham United's club-record signing Felipe Anderson has revealed his respect for ex-West Ham players Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and Paolo Di Canio meant he 'didn't think twice' about joining the Hammers when the move came about.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the Brazilian winger revealed he has followed the Premier League from a young age and always dreamt of 'reaching that kind of level.'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Anderson said: "Since I was a kid I knew that this [the Premier League] was the most important championship. Then when I started playing all the players said that it was the best. [I already knew many things about West Ham] I was following Tevez, Mascherano ... I also followed Di Canio who played here for a long time."

However, it wasn't only those who had played in claret and blue that he Anderson admires. He said: "I followed players like Thierry Henry, who made history here. When I was young, I would watch them and then Tevez, who did what he did and became an idol."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

After being chased by his new club for the majority of the summer, Anderson eventually joined Manuel Pellegrini's new-look side and became the most expensive player in the club's history. 


Nevertheless, speaking in the same interview, the ex-Lazio flanker told ESPN he is not concentrating on his price tag and intends to prove his worth to Premier League spectators through his performances on the pitch. 

"[Being the record signing] shows that they have confidence in your football and your work. That gives you more confidence to work. 

"Knowing that everyone trusts you and your talent is something that everyone likes. I hope to return that confidence to prove my work on the pitch."

