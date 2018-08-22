Fulham Manager Slavisa Jokanovic to Delay Contract Talks With Club Until Christmas

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has decided to delay any talks with the club over a new contract until at least Christmas so he can focus on guiding the club through the first few months of their Premier League return.

According to the Express, Fulham owner Shahid Khan is prepared to offer the Serb a new contract which would keep him at Craven Cottage until 2022. However, Jokanovic would rather ensure his side are not going to be relegated before negotiating a new deal for himself.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Fulham have lost both of their opening games of the season to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur and altthough there were many positives to take from the Cottagers' performances, Jokanovic will be keen to fix the problems in his side and put them on the path to a strong finish.

The 50-year-old, who has been at the club since 2015, guided Fulham to promotion via the play-offs last season after narrowly missing out on the second automatic promotion spot.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Jokanovic is reportedly keen to sign a new contract with the club and is not stalling to improve his negotiating position, but would rather focus on football matters until Fulham find their feet in their first top flight season since their relegation in 2013.

Fulham spent over £100m on new signings this summer, becoming the first newly-promoted team ever to do so. Jokanovic suggested after the 3-1 defeat to Spurs that his players still needed time to gel before Fulham begin to show their best form.

“Spurs play together for three years, and to be honest, they play very well before too," Jovanovic said.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

“I have new players, they show they are a more quality team than us.

“I must manage my situation and my team and take care with my players."

Fulham take on Burnley and Brighton in their next two matches, both of which could provide chances for Jokanovic's side to claim their first points of the new season.