Ian Wright Blasts West Ham's Faltering Defence in Defeat to Bournemouth & Says Hammers Must Improve

West Ham’s defeat to Bournemouth last week came as a great disappointment to Hammers’ fans who have great expectations for their side this season, not least Ian Wright, who was less than impressed with his former side’s defending.

The 2-1 defeat at home to Eddie Howe’s side was largely a result of defensive issues, and speaking on BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club, Wright was keen to highlight the deficiencies in Manuel Pellegrini’s rear-guard which proved costly, particularly in the form of Angelo Ogbonna.

Wright said: “I am expecting a lot more from West Ham at home and I didn’t see it. The Callum Wilson goal, as much as Callum has to get a lot of credit for, the defending.

“The ease the ball went through from West Ham’s midfield. He was surrounded by five players and not one of them made the challenge.

“It’s poor play from West Ham. Even the second goal, which Cook scored. Good luck to him, he outmuscled Ogbonna (but) Ogbonna’s not even looking at the free-kick coming in.”

Wright’s frustrations will surely be shared by West Ham fans and Manuel Pellegrini alike, and the Chilean manager may be inclined to alter his team selection, based on such a poor defensive performance, with tougher matches in weeks to come.

That starts with Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, and Pellegrini will be well aware that the continuation of such defensive errors could cost West Ham dearly against a Gunners attack which is typically rampant at home.

Ogbonna may be made an example of, having started with little effect alongside new signing Fabian Balbuena at centre back against Bournemouth. Issa Diop, another of the Hammers’ raft of high-expense summer signings, is still waiting in the wings, and could be drafted in from the start to add fresh impetus to the Hammers' faltering defence in weeks to come.