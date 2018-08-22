Joe Gomez Set for England Recall After Impressive Start to Liverpool Campaign

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to shuffle his defensive stock for the upcoming international double header next month with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez set to be rewarded with another call up to the senior set up.

Gomez, 21, featured in the Three Lions' pre World Cup friendlies against Germany, Brazil and Holland last season - all of which resulted in clean sheets - which had him earmarked for a place in the final squad in Russia.

But an untimely ankle injury ensured he missed both the Champions League final for the Reds and the chance to earn a place at the World Cup.

However, after stepping up in the absence of Dejan Lovren in Liverpool's opening two league games - where he has helped keep two clean sheets alongside Virgil van Dijk - the Mirror have claimed that the 21-year-old is to be handed another opportunity with England.

Southgate was in attendance at Selhurst Park on Monday as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory, and the Three Lions boss is said to be a big fan of the ever improving Gomez.

England's first outing since reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup - their best result at a major tournament since 1996 - will take place against Spain in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley before a friendly against Switzerland three days later at the King Power Stadium.

Joe Gomez has the talent and athleticism to be a top centre-back – but more crucially has Jürgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk guiding and nurturing his development, every step of the way.



Look at the pure pleasure in their faces, as they revel in his success. pic.twitter.com/h32B6HHHhT — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 21, 2018

Gomez is, therefore, set to be named in Southgate's final squad during the announcement on August 30, with Chelsea's Gary Cahill the most likely to drop out after failing to find himself in the matchday squad for any of Maurizio Sarri's first three games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Danny Welbeck will also feel at risk after failing to make the squad for Arsenal's defeat at Chelsea as his future at the Emirates continues to be clouded in uncertainty.

Moreover, Gomez is likely to be joined by Liverpool teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in the first England squad of the new season, where he will attempt to continue his impressive form when Brighton visit Anfield on Saturday afternoon.