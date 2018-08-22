Leicester Star Allegedly Boasted of Large Pay Packet Before Friend 'Attacked' Stranger

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison allegedly boasted to strangers about his £7,000-a-week salary, before his friend "attacked" them for not knowing who he was.

Maddison's friend, Nathan Cadby, was accused of committing grievous bodily harm against a Mr James Brown during a night out in Norwich in October 2016, the Telegraph reports.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Maddison mocked Mr Brown and his friends by claiming that he earned more in a month than they did in a year, and that his shoes alone were worth more than their outfits.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jurors heard how Mr Cadby then slapped and punched Mr Brown, fracturing his jawbone. Mr Cadby was found not guilty, as he claimed that he had acted in self-defence.

Presiding Judge Emma Peters told the court that Mr Brown was waiting for a taxi with friends when the footballer approached them in the early hours.

"He said 'Do you know who I am?' It was quite friendly, not at all aggressive," she said.

"We said 'We don't know, why would we?' He said 'I'm James Maddison, I play for Norwich City.'

"When we said we didn't know, he changed a bit and started talking about his trainers.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"He said he earns £7,000 per week. He said he earns more in a month than we do in a year. He didn't ask what I did. He said his shoes were worth more than our outfits."

Mr Cadby then approached and said: "You should know who he is", before allegedly slapping Mr Brown.

Maddison, who was on loan from Norwich City to Aberdeen at the time, joined Leicester City this summer and recently scored his first goal for the club against Wolves.