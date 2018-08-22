Liverpool Given Potential Champions League Boost as Group Stage Draw Approaches

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Liverpool's chances of replicating their remarkable Champions League run of last season have been given a small boost after Benfica drew at home against PAOK in their qualifying playoff.

The result gives the Greek outfit a strong chance of recording an upset over the Portuguese side. Should Benfica be eliminated in the playoffs, Liverpool will find themselves seeded in Pot 3 of the draw for the group stages instead of Pot 2.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Liverpool were seeded in Pot 3 last season and managed to reach the final. but Jurgen Klopp's side will still be hoping to get the easiest draw possible to give them the best chance of going as far as last year.

Benfica took the lead in the first half against PAOK but were pegged back to 1-1 via a goal from Amr Warda, who happens to be an international teammate of Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Liverpool currently have a UEFA club coefficient ranking of 62.000, meaning the club are currently in 22nd place for their performances in European competitions over the past five years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The club played in the Europa League for several seasons after their gradual decline after their last Champions League win in 2005 but have seen a major revival under the management of Klopp and are now preparing for their second consecutive season in Europe's premier footballing competition.

Klopp led the Reds to their first Champions League final in more than a decade in May when they faced Real Madrid, but could not prevent his side from suffering a 3-1 defeat in the final thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)