Liverpool Given Potential Champions League Boost as Group Stage Draw Approaches

Liverpool's chances of replicating their remarkable Champions League run of last season have been given a small boost after Benfica drew at home against PAOK in their qualifying playoff.

The result gives the Greek outfit a strong chance of recording an upset over the Portuguese side. Should Benfica be eliminated in the playoffs, Liverpool will find themselves seeded in Pot 3 of the draw for the group stages instead of Pot 2.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Liverpool were seeded in Pot 3 last season and managed to reach the final. but Jurgen Klopp's side will still be hoping to get the easiest draw possible to give them the best chance of going as far as last year.

Benfica took the lead in the first half against PAOK but were pegged back to 1-1 via a goal from Amr Warda, who happens to be an international teammate of Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Liverpool currently have a UEFA club coefficient ranking of 62.000, meaning the club are currently in 22nd place for their performances in European competitions over the past five years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The club played in the Europa League for several seasons after their gradual decline after their last Champions League win in 2005 but have seen a major revival under the management of Klopp and are now preparing for their second consecutive season in Europe's premier footballing competition.

Klopp led the Reds to their first Champions League final in more than a decade in May when they faced Real Madrid, but could not prevent his side from suffering a 3-1 defeat in the final thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale.