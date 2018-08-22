Liverpool's James Milner Reveals the One Thing That Will Be Key to Reds' Premier League Title Hopes

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed that he believes clean sheets will be a key factor in how the Merseyside club's season pans out.

With two wins from two matches in the Premier League so far, the Reds have made the perfect start to the season.

The deadly combination of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is showing no signs of decaying and perhaps surprisingly, Liverpool are also yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes of football.

Milner has emphasised how important this side of their game could be this season, as the Reds look to finally lift the Premier League title.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, the midfielder said: "We know with the players that we have got going forward if we keep those clean sheets then we've got every chance of nicking a goal at the other end.





“So it comes from the keeper and all the way through the back four and all the way through the team and the way we play, everyone defends together.

Liverpool's defensive woes have been under the spotlight in recent seasons, with many claiming that their defence is what has prevented them lifting major silverware in years gone by.

But the Reds are looking to turn the narrative on it's head, and their 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace suggested the side doesn't always have to win pretty.

Milner added: “That's something we have to work on: winning all different types of games. I don’t think we did that as well as we should have done. But it’s about getting the win and the clean sheet, which was pleasing and so important.”