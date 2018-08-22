Man City Begin Desperate Search for Back Up Stopper After Bravo's Suspected Season Ending Injury

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Manchester City are in the midst of scouring various leagues around the world for a back-up goalkeeper after Claudio Bravo sustained a serious injury in training. 

Bravo, 35, suffered a suspected achilles tendon rupture during training on Monday, which could rule the Chile international out of action from anywhere between six months to a year. 

It is set to leave Pep Guardiola with only one senior option in Ederson after sales were sanctioned for both Joe Hart and Angus Gunn throughout the summer - as per the Daily Mail.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It, therefore, leaves City in a precarious position as an injury to their Brazilian goalkeeper would leave little choice but to field academy graduate Daniel Grimshaw - who has yet to have his first taste of professional football. 

Another option is Aro Muric, who is on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda, but the report claims City did not include a recall clause in the deal. 

City cannot sign a new goalkeeper or secure one on a loan deal until January, and while they could apply for special dispensation to secure another back-up option, it is understood that it would be unlikely to be granted.

They can, however, still sign out of contract players despite the transfer window already coming to a close - with former Crystal Palace and Liverpool stopper Diego Cavalieri and former City man Stuart Taylor amongst those available. 

Further reports from The Telegraph state that Bravo is due to head over to Barcelona to see the surgeon who oversees City's medical matters in the coming days, where their final decision on the securing a replacement will be made after conclusive results are received. 

Bravo's injury comes as yet another blow to City having seen midfield star Kevin De Bruyne ruled out for up to three months after suffering knee ligament damage in training less than a week ago. 

