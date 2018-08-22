Promising Arsenal Midfielder the Latest in Long Line of Exits After Joining Championship Club

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Arsenal midfielder and England Under-20 international Josh Dasilva has become the latest player to commit his future away from the Emirates this summer, opting to sign a long-term contract with Championship side Brentford Town.

The 19-year-old has spent over a decade on the books in north London, starring in the heart of midfield for their Under-18 and Under-23 sides before getting the call-up to play senior football for the club - making his debut in an EFL Cup win over Doncaster last season.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Dasilva, who came through the ranks with fan favourite prospects Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, has signed a four-year deal with Brentford and becomes the club's fifth signing of the summer.

"Josh elected not to sign the new contract offered to him by Arsenal, which shows he understands the importance of starting to play regular First Team football," Brentford's co-director of football Phil Giles told the club's official website

"It also helps that we play football in a way that Josh will be used to from his upbringing at Arsenal. We look forward to watching him develop over the coming seasons."


Dasilva was one of 12 promising players to call it quits in north London during the summer. The likes of Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Vlad Dragomir and Chuba Akpom all left Arsenal either on free transfers or in budget deals.

However, youngster Stephy Mavididi - who was on loan at Preston and Charlton last year - surprised a lot of fans by completing a €2m move to join reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

