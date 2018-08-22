Barcelona and Real Betis are close to reaching an agreement which would see Rafinha join Los Verdiblancos on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent move next summer.

According to Diario Sport, Betis would pay an initial €1.5m to take Rafinha on loan, with the possibility of a further €500,000 if they win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League.

The two clubs are also in talks about including a purchase option which would allow Betis to make the transfer permanent next summer for €25m, if they so desired.

Rafinha played 45 minutes in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup win over Sevilla earlier this month but was an unused substitute in their La Liga opener against Alaves on Saturday.

The Brazilian spent the first half of last season sidelined with an injury, before joining Inter on loan in January. He featured in every Serie A game while he was at San Siro but it does not appear that he will be a big part of Ernesto Valverde's plans this season.

He has been at Barcelona since the age of 13, spending time with Barcelona B and out on loan at Celta Vigo before making his La Liga debut for Barca in 2014.

He became a regular for the Blaugrana in the 2014/15 season, but has struggled to hold down a first team spot in the three years since.

He had hoped that the departure of Andres Iniesta would clear the way for his return to the team, but it appears fellow Brazilian Arthur is preferred by Valverde.