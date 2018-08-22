Real Madrid Consider Sending Promising Starlet Out on Loan to Gain Playing Time

Real Madrid are considering sending promising young forward Vinicius Junior out on loan, with the intention of giving the 18-year-old playing time to further his development.

The news comes from Jose Luis Sanchez, a reporter for sports news outlet El Chiringuito, who claims that Madrid are very keen to help Vinicius develop as a player after spending €46m to sign him from Brazilian club Flamengo.

¡MUY ATENTO! "El Real Madrid SE ESTÁ PLANTEANDO la CESIÓN de Vinicius porque NECESITA JUGAR". LA INFORMACIÓN de @JLSanchez78 en #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/0hqaIGnemY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 21, 2018

Vinicius only made his professional debut in May 2017 but impressed so much in a short space of time that Madrid were prepared to spend big to bring him to Europe. The forward has also been capped at Brazil up to Under-20 level.

Madrid agreed the deal to sign the forward in the summer of 2017 but decided to wait until Vinicius had turned 18 this summer for him to complete his move to the Bernabeu. The attacker, who can also play on the left wing, was unveiled by the club on the 20th of July and made several appearances during pre-season for Los Blancos.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio to compete with for a place in the first team, the Madrid hierarchy clearly feel that Vinicius would be better off spending a year at another club in order to prevent him stagnating during a year on the bench.

The transfer window for European clubs closes at the end of August, giving Madrid time to find a suitable loan for Vinicius before the deadline. The Spanish giants have had a relatively quiet summer by their own standards, with Thibaut Courtois and defender Alvaro Odriozola the only other major acquisitions by the club.