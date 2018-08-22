Report Claims Barcelona are Closely Watching Aaron Ramsey's Contract Standoff at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is no closer to signing a new long-term contract in north London, and La Liga giants Barcelona will test the club's resolve as pressure mounts on Unai Emery to reduce the club's wage bill, according to reports.

The Wales international will be available on a free transfer next summer and is currently in the same boat that both Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil were at the beginning of last season, something which resulted in the former joining Manchester United in January.

Arsenal are pushing to tie Ramsey down to a new contract at the Emirates, but officials won't be held to ransom and have so far been unwilling to match the 27-year-old's wage demands of £220,000-a-week, according to the Evening Standard.





New manager Emery has also been told that he has to get the club's wage bill - which is at a record high of over £200m - down if he wants to be active during the next few transfer windows.

The pressure on Emery from the club's hierarchy has caught the eye of reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, according to Daily Star. It's claimed that should the Blaugrana submit a big offer this summer for Ramsey, the Gunners are prepared to offload their contact rebel.





It is added that the stunning performances of teenage midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi this season has eased the club's concerns about losing Ramsey, with fellow summer signing Lucas Torreira ready to fill the void left by last year's Player of the Season.

Although Arsenal could consider a late offer for one of their best players, similar to Alexis' proposed move to Manchester City last season, the club would likely be put off by being unable to reinvest the money until the January transfer window.