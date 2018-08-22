Report Claims Man Utd Ace Martial Will Stay & Fight for Place at Old Trafford This Season

A report has claimed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has had a change of heart regarding his future, and is now determined to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place in the side, despite being heavily linked with a move away from he club.

According to the Sun, the French international is not looking to force a move away from United before transfer windows across Europe close next week, and will instead look to play his way back into manager José Mourinho's good books. The 22-year-old is believed to be on poor terms with his boss, and has struggled for first team football under the former Chelsea coach.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former Monaco man was left on the bench for United's first game of the season - a 2-1 win over Leicester City - but started in his side's 3-2 loss to Brighton last weekend. Despite making the starting XI, Mourinho hauled the player off after sixty minutes, given his side's dire performances against the south coast side.

The claims that Martial is set to stay could well just be another rumour, as there is no direct quote providing the information. With clubs across Europe still on the hunt for a top player, and United already having the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Marcus Rashford in forward positions, the Red Devils could still look to offload the youngster for a handsome profit this summer.

In other news, the United board have reportedly ordered vice chairman Ed Woodward to solve the club's ongoing crisis - the apparent feud between Mourinho and Paul Pogba. The pair are widely believed to be at loggerheads following comments from both parties in the press, and Woodward will need to act fast to resolve the difference before they spiral out of control.