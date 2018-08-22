Spurs Miss Chance to Offload Flop Vincent Janssen After Striker Faces 3 Months Out With Foot Injury

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have lost their opportunity to sell flop striker Vincent Janssen in the European summer transfer window, after the player suffered a foot injury that is set to see him ruled out of action for three months.

According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old is set to undergo surgery, blowing any hopes of sealing a move away from the club before transfer windows across Europe close at the end of the month. Janssen spent much of last season on loan with Turkish side Fenerbahçe, but his injury has ended his - and his club's - hopes of securing a move to the Süper Leg this summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Having already been stripped of the coveted number nine shirt by his club, the writing was clearly on the wall for the Netherlands international. Since joining Spurs in 2016, Janssen has scored two goals in 25 Premier League appearances, and has failed to replicate his sensational scoring record with AZ Alkmaar that saw him snapped up by the Premier League side.

Spurs failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer window, and with Janssen now injured, manager Mauricio Pochettino has just 33-year-old forward Fernando Llorente as backup to star striker Harry Kane. The north Londoners will hope they can get by until January, where a fully recovered Janssen is likely to be sold and a replacement brought in.

Meanwhile, Spurs star Lucas Moura has claimed that his side will challenge for the Premier League title this season, following their impressive start to the campaign. The Brazilian ace scored his first league goal for Spurs in his side's 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend, and is convinced that the club can challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.