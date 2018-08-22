Thierry Henry Has 'Agreed' to Become Bordeaux's Next Manager But Is Awaiting Final Green Light

Thierry Henry has 'agreed' to become Bordeaux's next manager, with only the green light from the club's new US owners standing in the way of securing his first top job, according to reports.

The Frenchman had been claimed to be up against some stiff competition in the form of both former Arsenal man Remi Garde and Laurent Blanc, but it appears as though Henry has edged out his competitors as he is 'close' to reaching an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit - according to RMC Sport reporter Nicolas Paolorsi.

Si l'opération vient à se finaliser, Henry pourrait débarquer avec Gilles Grimandi comme adjoint. Il doit rencontrer GACP pour finaliser l'opération. Attention, GACP peut toujours mettre son veto et il n'y a pas encore d'accord total. Rien n'est fait !!!! @RMCsport — Nicolas Paolorsi (@NicolasPaolorsi) August 22, 2018

The French side are poised to sack current boss Gus Poyet later in the week after the former Sunderland manager branded the club's board "a disgrace" in the aftermath of Gaetan Laborde's sale - as per the Mirror.





Bordeaux have been in a state of turmoil in recent years with fan unrest, threat of relegation and player indiscipline often hitting the headlines. However, with the club to be sold to US investment fund General American Capital Partners for £89m next month, a high profile appointment agreed on by both sets of owner had been sought after.

Paolorsi claims Henry is still to meet GACP to finalise a deal, although the Americans can decide against the appointment at any point and as such nothing is official - but if the move is to go ahead the 41-year-old is expected to name Gunners scout Gilles Grimandi as his assistant.





The news comes after Arsene Wenger told Corse Matin earlier in the week that his former Arsenal superstar was interested in taking his first full time job in management with the Ligue 1 club, after gaining experience with Belgium on the international stage.

Henry, 41, was rumoured to be a candidate for Aston Villa's top job this summer after a successful World Cup as Belgium's assistant coach, however the club eventually decided to stick with Steve Bruce. If Henry remains in Belgium, the Royal Belgian Football Association are set to offer the Frenchman the number two role to Roberto Martinez after Graeme Jones made the switch to West Brom.