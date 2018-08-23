Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Hopeful of Signing Everton Winger Yannick Bolasie on Loan

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hopeful of completing a move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan deal, whilst Middlesbrough are also hoping to lure the player to the Riverside.

The Villans' manager was speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday night, a game in which the DR Congo international was watching from the stands.

If we sign Yannick Bolasie then Steve Bruce deserves an awful lot of credit. You might not like his tactics or style of football, but the players he attracts at this level is second to none. #AVFC — The VILLA Bible (@VillaBible) August 22, 2018

Bolasie only joined the Toffees in 2016 from Crystal Palace in a £25m deal, but has made only 32 appearances in all competitons over the course of his two-year spell due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Upon his return to full fitness, the 29-year-old found himself far down in the pecking order at Goodison Park, and now new boss Marco Silva has deemed Bolasie as surplus to requirements.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Bruce, whose Villa side lost to Fulham in the play-off final back in May, said: "If we can put the icing on the cake with Bolasie tomorrow then it's exactly what we're looking for.

"He was here [watching the game] and we hope we can tie it up. The one thing we haven't got - with the injuries we have - is anything up the top end of the pitch if we need to change things. He'll give us that."

Bolasie did in fact hold talks with his old boss Tony Pulis regarding a move to Middlesbrough, but it seems Villa have now won the race for his signature.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Villa have already announced the arrival of Anwar El-Ghazi on a season-long loan from Lille in the last few days, so Bolasie's imminent arrival will see their options on the wing strengthen significantly.

In other news, Everton are holding out for £28m from RB Leipzig for the former Charlton forward Ademola Lookman, with the Bundesliga side's offer of £22m falling below the Toffees' valuation of the 20-year-old.