'Come Home Son': Liverpool Fans Encourage European Star to Move to Anfield Amid Contract Dispute

Liverpool fans are getting rather overexcited at the (very) hypothetical prospect of stealing one of Paris Saint-Germain's top talents in an upcoming transfer window.

When a player starts moaning and disagreeing, perhaps rejecting new contracts offered by his current club, football fans immediately become very suspicious. When, though, the player in question is a talented 23-year-old star called Adrien Rabiot, fans not only become suspicious but also incredibly hopeful.

According to reports, Rabiot has reportedly rejected a second contract extension offer from PSG, despite an impressive €7.2m per year plus bonuses offer from the French champions, amid interest from Barcelona...and Liverpool.

Following a very satisfying summer transfer window, Liverpool supporters feel that they may be just one more top player away from having a world class squad capable of toppling City for Premier League dominance.

Bossing the midfield with confidence and tactical intelligence, Rabiot could in theory be an ideal foil to new arrivals Fabinho and Naby Keita. He is also a known Liverpool admirer, having posted on social media about the Reds before.





Liverpool fans on social media are encouraging the France international to kiss Paris 'au revoir' and to join the Reds at Anfield Road.





Could Rabiot be Lallana’s replacement come 19/20? — Isaac (@LiverpoolAllDay) August 22, 2018





He’s coming to Liverpool. SIUUUUUU — 🇲🇱👑 (@FutbolKeita) August 22, 2018

Of course, the queue to get hold of a talented youngster with solid international experience like Rabiot will be a long one, with European clubs ready to fight over the 23-year-old to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

However, according to the midfielder's Instagram account, Liverpool may very well be one of Rabiot's favourite destinations, enchanted by the beauty of Anfield Road.

PSG player Adrien Rabiot on Instagram last night. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GRj7m5g35A — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 5, 2018

Liverpool have been very operative on the market during the summer and have clinched some incredibly talented players.

Bagging a 23-year-old with great international experience and league-winning mentality, for free, would be a dream move for the Reds.