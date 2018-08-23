Former Chelsea Star Ashley Cole Backs New Gunners Boss Unai Emery Despite Losing Start

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Ashley Cole has backed Gunners boss Unai Emery to be a success at the Emirates, despite the lukewarm start to his Premier League campaign.

Talking to The Sun, the LA Galaxy defender said that the Spanish coach has all the nous required to turn the club's losing start around, having lost their first two league games against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I used to watch the games with [Arsene Wenger] in the long jacket and you don’t see that any more," said Cole. “Times change, people move on, and I think it was his time to go. And obviously, they’ve brought in a new manager with new ideas and a new philosophy.

“With Arsenal, there’s a new manager still, but I think the first two games they had were very, very difficult, so I think they’ll start picking up points now.

I do think it’s refreshing that Emery is happy to pull players if they’re not performing. Likes of Ramsey & Özil are no longer protected. Play well, or risk being benched. I like it. A lot. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) August 21, 2018

The former England international also suggested that it will take some time for the former PSG manager to implement his ideas in north London, especially after the lengthy tenure of Arsene Wenger, saying: “I think it might take a little bit of time, he has to gel the players together, he’s got a few new players.

“To put his philosophy across and how he wants to play, I don’t think it’s going to happen straight away.”

Cole famously played for both Arsenal and Chelsea in his career, leaving the Gunners on a free transfer after having his head turned by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea back in 2006.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, despite the criticism from the Gunners' fanbase, the left-back has no regrets on a hugely successful period with Arsenal.

Speaking in 2017, Cole said: "I had a great time there and of course I miss the old players but I moved on and I won every trophy I could, so I wouldn't say I look back and regret it, no.

Emery will get another chance to pick up his first points as Arsenal boss when the Gunners take on struggling West Ham on Saturday.