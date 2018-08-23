Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Grateful for Returning Terriers Star After Long-Term Injury Layoff

August 23, 2018

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has spoken of the positive effect returning midfielder Danny Williams is having on the Terriers' squad.

Williams suffered a season-ending leg break back in March and hasn't featured for the club since, undergoing a gruelling rehabilitation program. The midfielder returned to full training just a week ago, and was a surprise inclusion in Huddersfield's match day squad for their trip to Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wagner, speaking to reporters as quoted by The Huddersfield Daily Examiner, explained his decision to name Williams on the Huddersfield bench for the clash against City.

He said: “Danny Williams was in the squad even if he only trained a week, which is something I usually would not do. But after Hoggy said he wasn’t able to play and Aaron Mooy left us very late, I made the decision Danny should be in the squad as we might need him.

The Terriers' squad was down to it's bare bones against the reigning Premier League champions after multiple injury setbacks and the news that Aaron Mooy wouldn't be playing after his partner went into labour.

Wagner preferred to look on the positive side of including a not-quite-fit Williams however.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wagner added: “Happily we didn’t need to use him because I think he needs some further minutes, but it is always good to have him in our group because he is a very positive character.”

Huddersfield have struggled in their start to the new season, conceding nine times and scoring just once. 

It's worth mentioning that their two games have been against Chelsea and Manchester City however, and the Terriers will be looking at this weekend's clash against Cardiff City as the perfect match to belatedly kick start their season.

