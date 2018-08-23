Lyon Boss Suggest That Fekir Has Struggled to Accept Collapse of Summer Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio has revealed that star player and captain Nabil Fekir has struggled somewhat to deal with the fallout of his highly publicised failed transfer to Liverpool this summer.

In a move that looked done and dusted, images of Fekir's first interview as a Reds' player famously popped up on sites like Twitter and Facebook before the World Cup, with the attacking midfielder expected to complete a big money switch to Anfield. 

However, unbeknown to him, the deal hit an eleventh-hour road block, and has ultimately ended up remaining at Lyon, for at least another six months.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

As quoted by the Evening Standard, manager Genesio has spoken to the press on Fekir's current situation, admitting the difficulties the player has had in accepting what happened.

He said: "It is never easy accepting this kind of situation, when you are very near to signing for a club where you want to go,

"Where you want to reach another level and to give a boost to your career.

"But as I said, it could have been worse for him. He is at Lyon, at a strong club, he is captain of a team who plays in the Champions League.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

With a move away from France off for now, Lyon's club captain must instead refocus his efforts on his domestic performances with the hope of attracting the attention of other powerhouse clubs with stellar performances.  

