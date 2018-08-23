Man City Defender Vincent Kompany Vows to Remain 'Connected' to the Club for Life

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has declared that he will be connected to the club for the rest of his life, whether as an employee, ambassador or simply a fan.

The Belgian defender has struggled with injuries since joining City and missed many games as a result. But he's still one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and has looked up to the task this season even after going deep into the World Cup with the Red Devils during the summer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kompany, the last remaining member of City's pre-Abu Dhabi contingent, saw a 10th anniversary at the club this Wednesday. He still looks to have a few good years left in him, despite the lingering fitness worries, but he's seemingly already planning for life after retirement and is hoping he can remain with the club in some capacity.

“Aside from having had some injuries, I’m lucky to be a really good athlete naturally, so I still feel mobile, I still feel strong, I feel like I’m still improving and learning about the game," he told City's official website this week.

“I’m enjoying the game more than I’ve ever enjoyed the game. You want to make it last as long as you can.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I’ll be connected with City for the rest of my life, as a fan, as an employee, as an ambassador.

“Whatever City decide or I decide, it’s not something we can undo. We’re tied to each other for life.”

Kompany, being around as long as he has, also noted the major developments that have seen the Sky Blues cement themselves as one of Europe's major forces.

“When City came calling I researched the club, but when I first came through the door it was weird, it was a big club but at the same time a small club," he continued.

Vincent Kompany



3⃣3⃣6⃣ appearances

1⃣9⃣ goals

9⃣ trophies

1⃣ legend pic.twitter.com/VHaF7QvjWK — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 22, 2018

“A big club because of the history, the fanbase, the stadium, and small because of the state of the facilities where we were training, the culture a little bit towards winning, and the lack of pressure there was.”

The 32-year-old will be hoping to captain his side to a second successive league title this season. And they're very much the favourites to win it again, especially given their hot start.