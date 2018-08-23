Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho 'Will Not Quit' Despite Rumblings of Discontent

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Jose Mourinho has vowed to stay on as Manchester United manager as an atmosphere of disquiet grows within and around the club.

Mourinho is understood to be unhappy with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about several matters, most prominently the club's poor business in the summer transfer window.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

United fans are set to side with Mourinho by flying a plane banner demanding Woodward's resignation before the Red Devils' away match at Burnley a week on Sunday.

The Times understands that Mourinho has no plans to quit his Old Trafford post and is focused on helping United to recover quickly following last weekend's shambolic defeat at Brighton.

Mourinho's relationship with Woodward became increasingly fractious during the summer as Woodward failed to sign the centre back or the attacking player that Mourinho had requested.

He felt that United did not act quickly enough to sign Leicester's Harry Maguire, who was a target earlier in the summer but became too expensive following his excellent performances for England at the World Cup.

Mourinho's mood was not helped by the contrast between United's spending and that of their rivals. Liverpool and Manchester City have parted with £230m and £120m respectively this year; United are far behind with just £67.5m spent.

United last week denied sounding out Zinedine Zidane for the managerial position, with a source saying: "Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job available?"

The Red Devils will look to get back to winning ways when they host Tottenham on Monday evening.

