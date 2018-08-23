Paul Merson 'Shocked' Aaron Ramsey Remained at Arsenal Despite Being Linked With Summer Move

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson was "shocked" that Aaron Ramsey stay at the club this summer after being linked with a move away throughout the window.

While there was reported interest from Barcelona and Chelsea in the recent transfer window, the 27-year-old remained in north London, although has now entered the final year of his current deal at the Gunners, with a new contract far from being agreed.

One man who was surprised he remained at the club was Merson, who now believes he should sign a new deal at the Emirates or risk being a bit-part player should he join another side.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by The Metro, he said: "I am shocked he is still there. He should just sign now.





"I thought Chelsea might come in for him. But Arsenal is a massive football club. He plays every week for Arsenal. He could go elsewhere and might only play 15 games every season."

Ramsey has been an Arsenal player since signing from boyhood club Cardiff in 2008, and has since racked up 333 appearances for the Gunners in that time, scoring 59 goals and winning three FA Cups.

Although Arsenal finished a disappointing sixth last season, Ramsey had a decent campaign fro the centre of midfield, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists in the league.

Despite there being uncertainty surrounding Ramsey's long-term future, he has featured in both of Arsenal's Premier League games so far under new boss Unai Emery, defeats to both Manchester City and Chelsea.