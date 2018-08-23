PSG Willing to Pay €90m to Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona as Interest in Playmaker Heats Up

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer up to €90m to prise midfielder Ivan Rakitic away from Barcelona, following the Croat's stunning World Cup campaign where he helped his nation reach the final.

As reported by Sport, the Parisians are hoping to open negotiations with the Blaugrana for the 30-year-old midfielder, although Barcelona may deny such an offer given the fact that Rakitic's release clause is €125m.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

With the transfer window set to slam shut on 31st August, Thomas Tuchel's PSG can waste not time in haggling over the conditions of any potential swoop for the Croatian.

Rakitic has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2021 and is one of Ernesto Valverde's first names on the teamsheet.

At 30 years of age, however, Rakitic's market value is set to decline in the next few years, a factor which may see Barcelona take the Ligue 1 side's bid into consideration.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Another twist in the tale is the fact that the Barcelona number four has reportedly demanded a pay rise as he wants a gesture from the club that makes him feel valued - that is according to Mundo Deportivo.

Rakitic is happy in Catalonia with a settled family, although he is aware of the financial power of PSG and the almost irresistible wage offering from the French club.

If Barcelona fail to give him such a gesture, the Croatian may feel undervalued at the Camp Nou and push for a move to the Parc des Princes, where early indications suggest they are willing to make him one of their key players.

This man should not be sold at any cost. With the current market, we would be lucky to find a player with half of Rakitic's quality. pic.twitter.com/9IAHCuIHDs — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 23, 2018

The relationship between the two clubs is fractured somewhat, given Barcelona's approaches to sign Marco Verratti in the past, as well as last summer's biggest move in which PSG somehow prised Neymar from Barcelona's clutches.

In terms of their approach to sign Rakitic, however, PSG's stance may be weakened by Barcelona's desire to sign Adrien Rabiot, with just 12 months left on the Frenchman's current contract.