Robert Lewandowski Reveals Why He's Staying at Bayern Munich This Summer

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has explained his reason for remaining with the Bavarian giants this summer.

The prolific forward was tipped to join Spanish supremos Real Madrid, while Manchester United and Chelsea were reported as being interested in ironing out a deal. But he's set to be Die Roten's main man up front again this season, despite having been keen on a move, and has revealed that a conversation with new coach Niko Kovac helped him change his mind.

“I had a really good discussion with Niko Kovac," the Poland international told German paper Sport Bild (H/T TEAMtalk). "He understood how I felt. The coach explained to me how he wanted to play. I liked that, and because of that decided I wanted to stay. My mindset changed that day.

“I know I’ve made mistakes, but I’m only human.”

Lewandowski topped the Bundesliga in scoring with 29 goals last season, yet there were periods during which he lost form and he's looking to make up for that this term.

“The end of last season wasn’t good,” he continued. “Not scoring in the semi-final against Real, losing the cup final, not scoring at the World Cup. That’s been motivation for me.

“I love playing football. I also know I need to work to be more successful. I want to push my boundaries and win more titles.”

The 30-year-old also shed light on his reason for wanting to leave initially, explaining that he did not feel any support from the club when he went through a bad spell towards the end of last season.

“In April and May everyone criticised me. And I felt no protection from the club, I felt alone,” he said.

“I scored no goals in two or three important games and suddenly everyone was saying: ‘Open fire against Lewandowski!’

"I did not see anyone who supported me at the time. Neither of the club bosses defended me. I did not feel good in Munich at that moment. Being at Bayern did not fit for me at that time.”