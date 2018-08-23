Spurs to Seek Advice From Fans Over Where Carabao Cup Fixture Should Be Played

Tottenham Hotspur will take the results of a fan survey into consideration before making a decision on where their Carabao Cup third-round fixture will be played, says The Telegraph.

The Londoners, currently housed in Wembley Stadium, have announced that the reopening of White Hart Lane - currently under construction - has been delayed, having initially planned to have the new facilities ready for the beginning of this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The club have since confirmed that they will not have the option of using Wembley for the Carabao Cup tie, set for the week of September 24th.

The EFL can allow Spurs to have the tie reversed or to play on neutral grounds if they are drawn at home, and they're now looking to find out what their supporters would prefer by means of a poll.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust put the poll together after discourse with the club's board and will furnish Spurs chiefs with the results when it is complete.

NEWS: Spurs Trust asks fans about neutral venue (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/hxELZYGetv pic.twitter.com/VlO7UXCI88 — FWP Tottenham H (@FWPTottenham) August 23, 2018

Fans are being asked whether they would prefer to have the tie reversed or play at a neutral venue, whether they have been to a League Cup match in the last three seasons, the likelihood of them attending a match at a neutral venue, the factors that would influence their decisions and the geographical limitations they would set when choosing a neutral stadium.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have the biggest say on the matter, but the report claims that the club will refrain from opting for a neutral venue if fans indicate that they won't attend.

The club insist that money will have no bearing on their decision as they would have to pay to secure neutral grounds or fund a reversal if it did come to that.

They have yet to confirm where their Premier League home fixture against champions Manchester City set for October 28th will be played. Wembley will not be available on said date and a reversal is out of the question.

They do however have the option of pushing the match back 24 hours.