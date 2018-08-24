Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Praises Unai Emery for Tactical Changes During 3-2 Loss to Chelsea

Arsenal may be without a point after their opening two games of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, but former Gunners striker Ian Wright has praised new manager Unai Emery for his bold substitutions against Chelsea last weekend.

In their entertaining 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard hauled off Granit Xhaka - who was booked in the first-half - during the half-time interval, before replacing Gunners superstar Mesut Ozil with 20 minutes to play.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And Wright has jumped to the defence of Emery in regard to these decisions, stating the boldness is good for this Arsenal side, while also claiming that his predecessor, Arsene Wenger, would have never made those changes.

Speaking on Sky Sports' regular TV show The Debate, Wright said: "What was encouraging was that he made those substitutions, big substitutions for me.

Charles Pertwee/GettyImages

"Xhaka would have stayed on under Wenger, and so would Ozil, and what's that said now in that dressing room is that 'no one's going to be safe, if you don't do what we need you to do, you're coming off' and I'm pleased to see that."

Ozil and Xhaka both started the north London side's opening defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this month, but the encouraging performances of fellow midfielders such as Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Alex Iwobi in recent weeks have clouded their starting opportunities with some serious doubt.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

And head coach Emery has some difficult decisions to make as the Gunners prepare for their third Premier League game of the season at home to West Ham on Saturday.