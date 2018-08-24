'Come Back': Newcastle United Fans Call for Club to Sign Former St James' Park Favourite

The transfer window has closed for Premier League clubs, but teams can still sign players who are out of contract. Newcastle fans on Twitter have been debating whether their club should sign anyone on a free transfer, and there's a clear favourite.

The Chronicle Live's Newcastle Twitter account tweeted a link to its article on the best free transfers available for Magpies to sign. Judging by Newcastle fans' responses to the tweet, ex-Newcastle player and fan favourite Hatem Ben Arfa is the most popular suggestion:

I’d take Ben Arfa and that’s about it. — Andy Hudson (@andyhudson77) August 22, 2018

The Chronicle Live's list also included Yaya Toure, John Terry, Claudio Marchisio, and Bakary Sako. But Newcastle fans on Twitter were only really interested in the prospect of re-signing Ben Arfa.





Ben Arfa scored 14 goals in 86 appearances for Newcastle, but his time on Tyneside was often interrupted by injuries. Newcastle fans don't remember him as a particularly prolific goalscorer. Instead, the manner in which he scored some of his goals that lives strong in their memory. His goal against Blackburn in the FA Cup back in 2012, which was nominated for the Puskas award, is stuff of legend at St. James' Park.





Since leaving Newcastle, Ben Arfa has played for Hull City, Nice, and PSG. He scored 17 goals in 34 games for Nice which convinced PSG he was the right signing for the club.

Newcastle would be taking a gamble signing Ben Arfa, even on a free transfer, due to his controversial nature and injury proneness. Yet Newcastle fans are convinced the club should take the risk and sign him.