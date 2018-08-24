French Attacking Star Set for Ligue 1 Move Despite Impressing for Tottenham in Pre-Season

August 24, 2018

Despite becoming the first ever Premier League club to fail to make a new signing during a summer transfer window ahead of this season, Tottenham are still open to moving on a number of first team stars. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is one of those players, with the winger on the verge of a move to St Etienne.

The 23-year-old impressed for Spurs during pre-season but is poised to join the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan with an option to buy, according to France Football.

The deal for the Frenchman is said to be in the advanced stages, after the player had previously rejected a loan move to Mainz.

It is said that N’Koudou was instead holding out for a move to St Etienne, and that deal is set to be reached imminently.

N’Koudou has struggled for regular game time and has made little impact since making an £11m switch to north London from Marseille in 2016.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

The attacker has registered just 23 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since his move to the Premier League and had gone on to turn in some impressive displays for Spurs in the recent pre-season, but is now set to return to Ligue 1.

N’Koudou was afforded a loan spell with Burnley in January but his time at Turf Moor proved unproductive in the second half of last season, and the Frenchman now appears set to continue his search for increased first team action back in his native France.

It is also believed that Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose could yet follow N’Koudou out of the exit at Tottenham before the European transfer window closes on August 31.

