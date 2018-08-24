Jose Mourinho Dishes Out Revenge on Journalists by Starting Press Conference 30 Minutes Early

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho caused most of the media to miss his weekly press conference on Friday in the build up to Monday's Premier League clash with Tottenham because he turned up half an hour early and spoke for just four minutes, BBC Sport has reported.

Mourinho's place at Old Trafford has been the subject of much speculation in recent days and weeks and this may well have been a way to dish out some revenge as he denied speculative reports of a rift between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"I don't know 10% of what is written. I'm not the right guy to answer," he said.

Mourinho is ready to put the 'difficult' defeat at the hands of Brighton behind him and focus on his team 'playing well' and winning the upcoming clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Having beaten Leicester at home in their opening game of the season, United capitulated on the south coast a week ago - Paul Pogba suggested that he and his teammates were lacking the right attitude to perform - and Mourinho is desperate to see an improvement.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I think it's always difficult after a match you lose, especially for people who really care about the job and about being football professionals," he said at a press conference, via ManUtd.com.

"But after that, you think about the next match - you do the same when you win. When you win, you have to move on and you have to focus on what's next. Imagine when you lose, you have to do even more," the United boss added.

"I feel we played well against Leicester and we won. I felt we played bad against Brighton and we lost. Against Spurs? I would like to play well and win."

Mourinho is hasn't yet been able to field his strongest XI this season, with Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic missing the opening two games, and Alexis Sanchez joining the pair on the

sidelines after not travelling to Brighton due to a knock.

All three are now back in training and Mourinho appeared to hint there is a chance they could be involved against Spurs if they respond well to the remaining two sessions before the game.

"I don't know because today is still Friday and we are training on Saturday and training on Sunday and the match is on Monday. Decisions to be made on Sunday but yes they are training with the team," the Portuguese explained.

"Diogo Dalot is also training with the team for the first time this week, so in terms of the medical department, they are almost free," he said of United's £19m summer buy.