Liverpool Cut Negotiations With Borussia Dortmund Over Divock Origi Move After Refusing Loan Option

Liverpool have ended negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the potential transfer of Divock Origi after the German club failed to meet the Premier League club's demands.





The 23-year-old has struggled to leave a lasting impression at Anfield since joining the club from Lille in 2014 - being sent out on loan to Wolfsburg last season.

“Liverpool will loan Divock Origi to Borussia Dortmund only if German club agree to permanent deal next summer” - Telegraph



So basically, we’re selling him. Gotta say I’m shocked at how his development suddenly stopped but it’s the right call to say goodbye now. — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) August 23, 2018

It was thought that this summer could bring down the curtain on the Belgium international's time with the Reds, at least temporarily, with BVB tipped to be an interested party - although reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp would only let the striker depart on loan if there was an obligation to buy at the end of the agreement.

However, according to Goal correspondent Neil Jones, the two clubs have failed to reach such an agreement, with Dortmund seemingly unwilling to adhere to Liverpool's demands.

#LFC break off negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over Divock Origi. Reds not prepared to loan striker out again, and will only consider permanent deal.



Klopp happy to keep him as squad option until January if no sale. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 24, 2018

The report claims that the Reds are only interested in a full-time switch and do not see the benefit in loaning Origi out once again this year, something the Bundesliga giants could not offer.

Klopp, meanwhile, remains happy to retain the frontman's services as a squad player if no sale is made elsewhere ahead of the European deadline on August 31, with the January transfer window seen as an opportunity to attempt to offload the surplus striker again.

Will play approximately 3 minutes between now and January — Liverpool GFN (@LiverpoolGFN) August 24, 2018

There are concerns surrounding such a transfer tactic, however, with the likelihood of the player's value dropping due to his expected lack of minutes significant.





According to the Daily Express, Liverpool are on the hunt for around £27m for the attacker, who scored six goals in 31 showings for Wolfsburg last season.

Divock Origi is still valued at £27million! Not sure Dortmund should be going near that — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 21, 2018

However, with the Carabao Cup and potentially minutes in dead rubber Champions League occasions all that is expected for the Belgian, Liverpool may have to address that price tag once again come winter.