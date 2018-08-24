Michael Owen Backs Arsenal to Banish Early Season Blues & Beat West Ham This Weekend

Arsenal have endured a difficult start to life under Unai Emery this season, losing each of their first two Premier League games of the season. The Gunners host West Ham at the Emirates this weekend, though, and Michael Owen is predicting an upturn in fortunes for the north London side.





The former Liverpool star is backing Emery to pick up his first points as Arsenal head coach as the Spaniard’s new charges host Manuel Pellegrini’s Hammers on Saturday afternoon. A 2-0 opening weekend defeat to Manchester City was followed by a late 3-2 setback to Chelsea last weekend, but Owen has predicted better times ahead for Arsenal.

The ex-Real Madrid striker told BetVictor: “The Gunners defending still leaves something to be desired, however, although I do feel they will gain their first win of the season against the Hammers who conceded the lead and all three points against Bournemouth at the weekend.”

Though Arsenal’s start to the season makes for poor reading in Unai Emery’s story in charge of the Gunners so far, it is notable that the level of opposition faced by the Spaniard in his first two games in England were as tough as they come in the Premier League.

Pellegrini believes he can put Wilshere in front of the back four and he can be like the West Ham Pirlo. Sure, put a Cornetto on a horses' head and it can be like a unicorn. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 24, 2018

As noted by Owen, West Ham lost at home to Bournemouth in their previous outing, a further setback to Pellegrini’s side which followed on from a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in their opening game of the season.

If Arsenal have endured a tough start to the season, West Ham’s has been all the more bleak, and the Gunners may fancy their chances against a Hammers side which appears to be struggling to get to grips with a summer of mass change early in the season.