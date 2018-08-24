Premier League Legend Gary Neville Predicts Tottenham Will Finish Above Arsenal & Chelsea

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that Tottenham's consistency will mean that they will finish above London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished above both of their capital neighbours for the first time in 23 years last season, and have started this season impeccably - despite not making a single new signing during the English domestic transfer window over the summer.

And Neville, who has doubted Tottenham over the past few seasons, says that he has a new-found belief about the north London side this season.

The pundit told Sky Sports, as cited by Football London: "I think Tottenham, over a period of two or three years, have been consistent enough and still retained all their best players for us to show a level of belief for us to think they should be in the top four again.

"They've won our trust, they've performed season in and season out, it's a brilliant performance by Mauricio Pochettino there with no budget."

The club have also been hampered by a delay to the completion of their newly-renovated White Hart Lane Stadium, but Neville adds that this should not be an issue for Tottenham this season, as they have confounded these type of critics in the past.

The former footballer added: "We said last year [asking] would they finish in the top four, with the Champions League, the Wembley factor, now we're saying it again, having to change stadiums again, not signing any players, coming back late from the World Cup - it's a big challenge but one thing he [Pochettino] has is great spirit, great work ethic, a good team and they perform year in year out.

Tottenham will be hoping to make it three wins out of three when they travel to Manchester United on Monday Night Football - where Neville will be analysing the game on Sky Sports.