Unai Emery Reveals Jack Wilshere's Arsenal Career Was Ended by a Meeting That Lasted Just 15 Minutes

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that he spoke to former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere for just 15 minutes ahead of the home grown player's decision to leave the club as a free agent over the summer, before signing for West Ham.

When Wilshere announced in June his intention to leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, he explained that while he was willing to accept a pay cut in order to stay, a lack of playing time on offer was ultimately what influenced his final decision.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Following my meeting with the new manager I was made aware that, although the reduced contract offer remained, it was made clear to me that my playing time would be significantly reduced should I decide to stay," the player said at the time.

And after Emery's latest comments, it appears it took only 15 minutes to reach that decision.

"I spoke with him for 15 minutes here in Colney before he left," the Gunners boss revealed as he addressed a press conference, via Arsenal.com, ahead of this weekend's reunion with Wilshere when West Ham make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"The first thing for me is I have respect for his career here. And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future," the Spaniard added.

"It's for that, on Saturday, I know that here, the supporters like him and have this respect also. I think there is a good reception for him here. Then we are going to play and we are going to think after that, for us to win. But, I [hope] the best for his career."

Meanwhile, the midfielder's new manager Manuel Pellegrini has suggested he doesn't know why Arsenal would let a player of Wilshere's calibre leave.

