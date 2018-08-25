Ademola Lookman Nearing Everton Exit as RB Leipzig Submit Fourth Bid of £25m

Everton winger Ademola Lookman is edging close to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after the German outfit submitted a fourth bid of £25m for the youngster, according to reports.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Saxony, where Lookman scored five goals and claimed four assists in 11 league appearances under the Leipzig's former manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The Red Bulls have already seen two bids rejected outright for Lookman as Everton were adamant their young forward wasn't for sale, but a third bid of £22m turned a few heads at Goodison Park and a counter offer was made.





The Mirror claim that Leipzig will now submit a fourth bid of £25m which is expected to be accepted by Everton this summer, although director of football Marcel Brands will insist on including a number of performance-based add-ons.

Ademola Lookman has been left out of the squad for Everton's game against Bournemouth after a new £25m RB Leipzig bid came in. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) August 25, 2018

A stunning start to the campaign from summer signing Richarlison, as well as the arrival of Brazil international Bernard, has gone some way to easing concerns over Lookman's departure on Merseyside.





Lookman has only ever made 24 appearances for Everton since joining the club from Charlton in a £8m deal back in 2017, scoring three goals for the club, including one on his debut in a surprise 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Leipzig have maintained their transfer ethos this summer despite getting an injection of cash following the sale of Naby Keita to Liverpool, and 20-year-old Lookman will become the club's oldest signing during the current transfer window.