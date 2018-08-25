Allegri Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not a Guaranteed Starter at Juve & Hints at Time on the Bench

Cristiano Ronaldo can expect to start a handful of games this season from the substitutes bench despite making a big money move from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer, according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 33-year-old ended a nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabéu to join the reigning Serie A champions ahead of the new season, with the Bianconeri targeting a serious challenge in the Champions League this year.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Although Ronaldo would be expected to start week in week out for Juventus, something which seems more likely after Gonzalo Higuaín joined Milan, manager Allegri claims the Portugal international will be forced to feature in a number of cameo appearances throughout the season.

"There will be times when [Ronaldo] is on the bench and then just plays half an hour," Allegri said, quoted by ESPN. "Even he will need a break at some point.





"In Madrid, he managed himself excellently. Now (against Lazio) he will play, then we will see."

Ronaldo made his debut for Juventus in a dramatic 3-2 win over Chievo Verona, where a late goal from Federico Bernardeschi eventually settled the tie.

Juventus will need to improve on their performance if they want to claim three points against SS Lazio on Saturday, but Allegri admits his players are still getting to know each other, something which will work against them in the opening stages this season.

Game day #JuveLazio

Ronaldo makes his home debut at the Juve stadium (and hopefully scores his first Juve goal)

Interesting to see how Allegri approaches the game but the victory is All that matters. Fino alla fine Forza Juve! — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 25, 2018

"Football is about understanding," Allegri continued. "The more players pass each other the ball, the better they know each other. There will certainly be improvements against Lazio.

"But Ronaldo still had six shots against Chievo. If anything, we need to be more alert for the rebounds."