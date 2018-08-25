Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

In what is one of the standout fixture from the opening weekend of the Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund welcome RB Leipzig to the Westfalenstadion this Sunday.

Featuring two sides who enter the 2018/19 campaign under new management, Lucien Favre for Dortmund and Ralf Rangnick for Leipzig, the pair will be hoping to get their respective seasons off to the perfect start with all three points come the final whistle.

Despite the changes on the sidelines, both teams are still revered for their attacking, cavalier brands of football, which makes Sunday's game all the more exciting as two of the league's big hitters clash so early into the season.

Classic Encounter





Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig (14/10/18)





It's the second successive season that Die Schwarz Gelben are beginning with a new manager, yet after a fine start under then boss Peter Bosz, it would be Sunday's opponents that inflicted his first loss in the Bundesliga.

Things started well for BVB, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring after four minutes, but goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen gave RB Leipzig the lead heading into half time.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

It went from bad to worse for Dortmund after the interval, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos receiving a red card two minutes after the restart for a foul in the area, leaving Jean-Kevin Augustin to score the resulting spot kick.

Despite Stefan Ilsanker's dismissal in the 56th minute, and Aubameyang's second from the spot with 26 minutes left, RB Leipzig held on to end Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season.

Team News





Ahead of Lucien Favre's first Bundesliga game for Dortmund, the only definite absentee for his to contend with is Jacob Bruun Larsen (foot), while Marius Wolf (ankle) is a doubt after sustaining the injury in training earlier in the week.

New summer signing Axel Witsel is likely to take his place on the bench, as Favre's eases him into the side following his World Cup exertions for Belgium.

For Ralf Rangnick, RB Leipzig will be without Marcel Halstenberg (cruciate ligament) with Kevin Kampl (muscle) a doubt, while Marcel Sabitzer and Jean-Kevin Augustin are likely to return for Sunday.

Potential Starting Lineups





Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Diallo, Schmelzer; Dahoud, Delaney; Pulisic, Reus, Sancho; Philipp





RB Leipzig (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano, Saracchi; Bruma, Demme, Ilsanker, Forsberg; Werner, Poulsen

Prediction





Only two points separated the sides come the end of last season, as Dortmund secured Champions League football for this campaign with 55 points, while Sunday's visitors had to settle for a place in the Europa League with 53 points.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As a result, expect a very evenly matched encounter between two sides who known for their devastating attacking displays, which only adds to the narrative for Sunday's fixture.

Favre's side will be slight favourites for the game, especially in front of their home fans, and while RB Leipzig will be more than comfortable playing on the counter attack, their hosts will just have enough to their league season off to a winning start.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 RB Leipzig