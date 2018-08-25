David Wagner Hints at Who He'll Make Huddersfield's First Choice Goalkeeper This Season

David Wagner has remained tight lipped over who he will choose as Huddersfield's first choice stopper, with Ben Hamer and Jonas Lossl both contenders for the number one role.

The Terriers boss has given the nod to summer signing Hamer in the opening two league games - with mixed results - while Lossl has been forced to play catch up after a late return from World Cup duties.

But as the Terriers gear up to face Cardiff on Saturday attention turned to the club's poor defensive record which has seen nine goals hit the back of the net following games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Asked if he was considering making a change in between the sticks, Wagner said, via the Examiner: “It makes no sense to go in detail about individuals.

“We will change our team for sure compared with last weekend, it all depends on the opponent and the different style of game we will face. Of course there will be changes, but I don’t like to speak about individuals.”

When drawn to make comparisons between his keepers when both are fit and firing, Wagner added: “I have said before, and I can only repeat it, Jonas Lossl came back from the off season not in the best conditional shape.

“He worked very hard with Clem (Paul Clements) our goalkeeping coach and with our fitness department to come back to the shape which he needs to be to be on his best. He has done this very, very hard for the last three or three and a half weeks.

“Ben Hamer played a very good pre-season, so there was not a shadow of a doubt who would start the season. This was Ben.

“Now, we have exactly what we wanted to have, in more or less every position, which is competition. And this is exactly the same in the goalkeeper position.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“That is now different compared with last year, to be totally honest. Now everybody has training and games and the opportunity to be consistent.”

When pressed further to divulge his thinking over who the out and out stopper will be, he explained: “This is usually what you like to have, of course, but for this someone has to consistently to perform on the best level - then we will have a No 1.

“But this is the same in every position. It only means if someone performs on a consistently high level that he is able to keep his shirt. This is whether it’s the No 1 shirt, the No 10 shirt, the No 2 shirt, whatever.”