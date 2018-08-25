Fred Admits Man Utd Have to Beat Tottenham on Monday to Prove Their Title Ambitions

Manchester United new boy Fred reckons the Red Devils will need to beat Tottenham on Monday if they are to prove they can compete for the Premier League title.

The Old Trafford side began proceedings in the top flight this season, beating Leicester City 2-1 on opening day. Yet their next game resulted in a shocking 3-2 loss to Brighton.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

With Spurs now set to visit Manchester United's home ground on Monday, another loss would leave Jose Mourinho's men in a bad position pretty early on. But Fred has said that the team has been working hard to prepare for the upcoming clash and are looking to make a statement come Monday.

"It's a very important game," he told Sky Sports. "This week we've been working, focusing on this game, we want to go out and get the win in front of our home fans.

"We know Tottenham are a great team but we need to get the win if we are to aspire to win the league."

"The Premier League is a great league and there are a lot of great teams and Brighton were better than Man United," he said.

"They got early goals which we didn't manage to achieve, we improved but unfortunately this wasn't enough for a win or a draw. Going into the next game we want to be focused and we want to win so we can stay in the race for the title."

Fred has started in both of United's opening fixtures so far and has experienced mixed results. But he is looking to win everything available at the soonest and is keen to build a legacy at his new club.

"I've got lots of objectives in the short term, the league, the Champions League and the domestic cups," he added.

"I want to win these competitions and in the long term I want to win lots of trophies and I want to gain recognition from the fans and I'd love to leave a mark here and I'd love to leave a legacy at Manchester United."