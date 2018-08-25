Juventus 2-0 Lazio: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo Wins on Home Debut

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Juventus recorded a second win of the season as they comfortably swept up aside Lazio, winning 2-0 on their first home outing of the season.

Lazio dominated possession early on. However, in terms of chances and territory the game was very even for the first 25 minutes. Both Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira came close to breaking the deadlock, the latter hitting the post.

The match then burst into life in the 28th minute, when Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic struck a volley from outside the box, which was nailed hard and low into the bottom right corner.

Prior to half-time, Lazio nearly equalised. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put in an inch perfect cross from the left, Marco Parolo won the header but was unable to keep it down and the ball sailed over the bar. The Serie A champions went into half-time leading 1-0.

Come the second-half, clear-cut chances were hard to come by, as both defences stayed resolute. 

Eventually, Juve scored their second. A low cross from the right was palmed away by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha but only into the path of Cristiano Ronaldo. Surprisingly, the five-time Ballon d'Or win clumsily fluffed the shot, kicking the ball into his own heel. Fortunately for Juventus and Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic immediately followed up and fired into the net.

Key Talking Point


As per usual, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese star, of course, making his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium since making his big money move to the Turin club.

However, it was a relatively quiet performance for CR7 and he was unable to score his first Serie A goal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Ronaldo pressed high and energetically and was clearly craving that first goal in a black and white shirt, for now though, he will have to wait.


Even Ronaldo is human, and like any player it will take him to settle into a new league.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Szczesny (7), Cancelo (6), Bonucci (7), Chiellini (9), Sandro (7), Khedira (6), Pjanic (8), Matuidi (6), Bernardeschi (7), Ronaldo (6), Mandzukic (6)

Subs: Douglas Costa (7), Emre Can (7), Bentancur (6)

Star Player


The star man for Juventus was Italian veteran Giorgio Chiellini. The 34-year-old centre-back may be reaching the twilight of his career but he is still capable of unleashing the perfect centre-back performance.

Whether it be clearing the ball, tacking, heading, Chiellini was outstanding. Always in the right position at the right time, Chiellini didn't give Lazio an inch and it was a true defensive masterclass. Alongside prodigal teammate Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus may just have the best centre-back pairing in world football.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

For Lazio, Immobile looked spritely and made many good runs, whilst former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva looked comfortable on the ball.

Worst Player: Every player put in a solid performance However, by his own standards Ronaldo was not at his best. It speaks to his own ridiculously high standards that two games now without a goal for his new club is almost drought territory. He did however (technically) get the assist for Juve's second...

Looking Ahead


Juventus will be hoping to make it three wins in three when they travel to Parma next week, whilst Lazio's next match is at home to Frosinone.

