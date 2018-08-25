Kingsley Coman to Miss 'Several Weeks' After Suffering Ankle Ligament Tear During Bayern Win

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been ruled out for "several weeks" after suffering a ligament tear to the same ankle which required surgery earlier this year, the club confirmed on Friday night. 

The France international was on the receiving end of a late challenge from Hoffenheim defender Nico Schulz during the latter moments of the first half in the Bundesliga season opener at the Allianz Arena. 

"It doesn't look good for now. He is in severe pain," Bavarians boss Nico Kovac told reporters post-match, as quoted by Goal.

"He will have tests tonight. I hope it's not serious but we are fearing the worst."

And those fears were realised just hours after Bayern's 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim on Friday night, with the club releasing a statement, via their official website, clarifying Coman will miss "several weeks" after suffering a ligament tear in his left ankle, which requires surgery.

"Kingsley Coman suffered a rupture of the syndesmosis ligament above the left ankle during the Bundesliga opening victory against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim," the statement read.

"This resulted in an in-depth investigation right after the game by the medical department. Coman has to be operated on and will miss Bayern again for several weeks."

The 22-year-old attacker missed out on the chance to represent World Cup-winners France at this summer's tournament after suffering ligament damage to his left ankle in February. 

Coman was sidelined for over three months during the second half of last season as he recovered from his campaign-ending injury. 

Similarly to last year under Jupp Heynckes, the pacy winger's absence will be a significant one for new boss Kovac, although the experienced Arjen Robben - who replaced the Frenchman shortly before the break - will provide cover.

 Following the final whistle, Hoffenheim wished the Bayern ace a speedy recovery via Twitter, stating: "Get well soon! We wish you all the best and hope to see you back on the pitch soon Kingsley Coman!"

