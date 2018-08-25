Lacazette Reveals Key Difference Between English & French Football as He Eyes Improvements in Form

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he needs to improve this season after a disappointing start to the 2018/19 campaign.

The Frenchman signed for the Gunners last summer for £46.5m from Lyon and was expected to be a serious challenger for the Golden Boot. However, his form was somewhat patchy and he soon found himself out of the starting XI upon the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Yet to start either of Arsenal's first two matches under new manager Unai Emery, Lacazette's path to the starting XI is still blocked by Aubameyang and he has had to cope with cameo appearances off of the bench.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Arsenal's official club website, Lacazette discussed the areas of his game that he needs to improve.

“I have to be more powerful and be quicker in my decision making,” he admitted. “It’s harder in England than in France, so I have to take in information quicker and be more powerful.”





The 27-year-old went on to discuss his current relationship with his current rival Aubameyang.





“Every day, like I said, we talk, we laugh a lot, we work together when we are on the pitch,” he said. “I like to be with Auba. He’s a good guy. I’m not asking the coach or telling him, ‘I want to play with Auba’ or something like that."





Two defeats from two matches hasn't been an ideal start for Emery, but Lacazette insisted that it will take some time for the team to adjust to life under their new manager.

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

“We just need time to adapt to Emery’s football,” he added. “I know we worked hard in pre-season and it will be better now.

“We can also see that when everyone works as a team and we understand what the coach asks us to do, we can be a good team."