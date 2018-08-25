Man City's David Silva Hints He Could Leave Club at the End of Current Deal After Trophy-Laden Stay

Manchester City star David Silva has suggested that he may leave the club when his contract expires at the end of next season, as the club icon enters the twilight of his career.

In an interview with BT Sport, the Spanish sensation discussed his future, stating: "I have two more years on my contract here. I feel great here. I want to stay until the end of my contract and then I’ll see how I feel physically and mentally to carry on.





"It’s my ninth season here, I have played lots of games, enjoyed lots of great moments too. At the end, this is like a family to me."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 32-year-old turned on a masterclass against Huddersfield Town last weekend, showcasing his trademark creative genius and scoring a stunning free-kick as the Citizens surged to a 6-1 home win over the hapless Terriers. Despite edging towards his final playing days, Silva appears to still be at the top of his game, and will be looking to continue his excellent form.

Silva, who made his 250th Premier League appearance for the club last weekend, also spoke highly of his teammate Vincent Kompany, who is set to reach the same milestone this weekend.

The former Valencia man said: “He’s a good captain because he always focuses on the details. He always looks after the best interests of the team.

“He’s been here for a long time and I think he gives a lot to the team. He is an outstanding player. He gives an additional boost to the team.”

The pair will be hoping for another successful afternoon on Saturday, as the Premier League champions take on recently promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nuno Espírito Santo's side have picked up one point from their opening two matches this season, and will be hoping that their expensively assembled side will begin to show more team cohesion in the coming weeks.

In other news, City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly blocked a move from Turkish side Beşiktaş to sign versatile midfielder Fabian Delph on loan until the end of the season.

The England international tends to play a bit-part role at the club, but his manager is seemingly eager to keep the player at the Etihad Stadium as a rotation option again this season.