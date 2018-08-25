Man Utd Yet to Make Progress on New David De Gea Contract as Spaniard Aims to Equal Top Earners

Manchester United have failed to make any progress over a new contract for star goalkeeper David de Gea, with the Spaniard angling for a sizeable wage increase to match his importance to the side.

De Gea is the undisputed star in United's lineup and wants to be rewarded accordingly having been voted by the PFA as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for five of the last six seasons.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Spain international sees his contract at Old Trafford expire next summer, but the Red Devils possess an option to extend for a further season - meaning he will be free to agree a pre-contract with an overseas club in January 2020, unless new terms are agreed.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, via the Daily Record, De Gea is of the mind that he should be in the same bracket as the club's two highest paid players, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez - who earn in the region of £275,000-per-week.

De Gea wants to be paid the same as Pogba & Sanchez. I say we combine Pogba & Sanchez’ wages and give them to De Gea and split De Gea’s wage between Pogba & Sanchez. That’s fair enough IMO. Straight swap deal. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) August 25, 2018

The summer activity which saw the world record fee for a keeper broken twice with Alisson and then Kepa Arrizabalaga for £72m has further strengthened his case for being handed a bumper new deal.

Castles claims there is currently no agreement in place for a five-year extension and from De Gea's point of view one is not even close as he has yet to receive an offer that reflects his market value.

The 27-year-old has been subject to approaches from a number of Europe's elite in recent years, and while Real Madrid may not be an avenue De Gea can follow through on with following Thibaut Courtois' summer move, it would be dangerous to take a gamble with their prize asset.

Jose Mourinho made it known how important De Gea was to his side last week, as he said: “He likes it here, we love him, we want him to stay, he wants to stay. So when a player is not in the market the value is zero.

“A goalkeeper is a player. Sometimes people forget that. And forget a goalkeeper gives points, gives titles, and is as important as another player. So the old story of, ‘I pay that for a striker but I don’t pay that for a keeper’, is old-fashioned now.”