Mark Lawrenson Discusses What Targets Arsenal Should Be Setting This Season Under Unai Emery

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Arsenal should not put too much pressure on themselves to finish in the top four this season.

The Gunners have got off to a slow start under new manager Unai Emery after tasting defeat in their opening two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea. It was an incredibly difficult start to life in the Premier League but the north London outfit were off the pace in both matches and did themselves no favours defensively.

As is the case every season, Arsenal fans will be hoping that they can finish in a Champions League spot this season but Lawrenson believes that expectations may need to be lowered.

“I am almost thinking that for this season – as new manager Unai Emery gets his feet under the table and imposes his style – Arsenal should not put pressure on themselves to finish in the top four," he said in an interview with BBC Sport.

“They need to develop and, after more than 20 years with the same manager, it is always going to be difficult.

“They are trying to play out a little more from the back and all it needs is for one player not to be comfortable doing so for it to be a problem."





Despite this, Lawrenson still believes that Emery will eventually come good for the Gunners and he can deliver success further down the line.

“If Emery wants to play that way he will have to suffer one or two defeats along the way, but I think ultimately he will get there, partly because he will get the personnel in who can fit that style.”

Arsenal face up to West Ham in their third Premier League match of the season on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to put their slow start right behind them.