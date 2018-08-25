Nabil Fekir Provides Interesting Response as He Discusses Why Summer Move to Liverpool Collapsed

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir has admitted that he remains in the dark over why a summer move to Liverpool collapsed as he stressed he has "come to terms" with remaining in France this season.

The 25-year-old appeared to be on the cusp of making a switch to Anfield in June after a £53m deal was agreed between both parties, but doubts over the results of his medical examinations were said to have raised alarm bells for the Reds. 

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir was set to replace Philippe Coutinho as Liverpool's creative hub in the middle of the park having agreed a five-year deal, but complications over previous knee injuries ensured the Reds stuck with the players they already had at their disposal - forcing Fekir to return to Lyon. 

With another Ligue 1 campaign already underway the World Cup winner admitted he now just wants to move on from his summer ordeal. 

"Yes, I have totally come to terms with the failed transfer to Liverpool," he told Foot Mercato. "These things happen, it's just how it is. We have to move on, it's well in the past now."

Asked why the deal failed to be agreed - despite having been pictured conducting in-house media with Liverpool - he added: "I heard lots of things, the real reason? Only Liverpool know."


The playmaker made his return to first team action for Lyon on Friday from the bench in a 2-0 victory against Strasbourg, and on his targets for the season ahead, he said: "I always give myself high targets to hit. 

"Like at the start of every season, I give myself tough challenges but honestly I haven't put an exact number on the number of goals I want to score.

"I am going to try and help the team as best I can and to reach the final stages of every competition."

