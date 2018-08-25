REVEALED: The Nine Clubs Interested in Securing Loan Deal for Real Madrid Starlet Vinicius Jnr

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Seven La Liga sides, along with French side Nantes and Italian outfit Udinese, are interested in taking Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior on loan this season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Brazilian prodigy is in high demand since news broke that Madrid were considering allowing the forward to go out on loan in order to gain some experience.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid this summer for a fee of €46m, with the deal having been agreed with his former club Flamengo a year prior to his move to Spain.

The forward was an unused substitute during Madrid's 2-0 victory over Getafe last weekend and is likely to be kept out of the side for much of the season if he stays due to the wealth of attacking talent possessed by Julen Lopetegui's side.


Vinicius himself is reportedly keen to stay at the club this season and does not want to go out on loan, but has been told he is likely to play with Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve team, if he stays put.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, Lopetegui has suggested that Vinicius will be given ample playing time for him to adapt to the rigours of the European game wherever he plays this season, implying that the 18-year-old will be given first-team opportunities should he remain at the club past next week's European transfer deadline.


Madrid have had a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market, with more high-profile departures than outgoings such as Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus. However, it seems the club will not be pressured into rushing Vinicius's development when they consider it too early.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)