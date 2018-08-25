Swansea Sign Defender Cameron Carter Vickers on Season-Long Loan Deal From Spurs

Swansea City have completed the signing of Cameron Carter Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur, with the American centre-back joining the Welsh side on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has been with the London-based outfit since 2009, having signed with the club's academy as a nine-year-old. But he leaves Tottenham in the hopes of gaining experience on loan - following stints at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town - to fight for a place in their first team in the near future.

"Swansea City have signed Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur," the Swans announced via their official website on Saturday.

"Carter-Vickers will provide Swans boss Graham Potter with a welcome option at the heart of defence following the summer departures of Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Jordi Amat and Kyle Bartley.





"Carter-Vickers will compete with Mike van der Hoorn and Joe Rodon for game-time at the Liberty Stadium."

“I am super excited,” the player told the club's website. “Swansea is a massive club and I can’t wait to get out training with the boys.





“When I spoke to the manager he told me how they wanted to play. I have watched them play a few times this season and you can see they play good football. I am looking forward to being part of that.”