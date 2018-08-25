West Ham Fans 'Gutted' After Former Transfer Target Maddison Shines With Leicester

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

West Ham fans have rallied online after seeing their former transfer target James Maddison hit the ground running in the Premier League with Leicester City, with a consensus floating around that the Irons missed a trick in failing to sign the England Under-21 international.

Maddison was one of a number of players who were linked with a move to London Stadium throughout the summer, having previously been linked with West Ham during the January transfer window.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But the Norwich City star eventually secured a move to former Premier League champions Leicester in a £20m deal, and Maddison has gone on to be one of the Foxes brightest players so far this season.

Despite seeing over £90m worth of players walk through the doors in east London, West Ham supporters are still reeling about missing out on signing Maddison - especially after his blistering start to life in the top flight.

It's not just West Ham fans who have been impressed with Maddison's performances so far this season. After not shying away from responsibility on his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old got off the mark during a flattering win against Wolves.

West Ham certainly missed a trick with letting Maddison slip through their fingers, but at least club record signing Felipe Anderson has hit the ground runni... maybe not...

Ouch!

