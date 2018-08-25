West Ham Fans 'Gutted' After Former Transfer Target Maddison Shines With Leicester

West Ham fans have rallied online after seeing their former transfer target James Maddison hit the ground running in the Premier League with Leicester City, with a consensus floating around that the Irons missed a trick in failing to sign the England Under-21 international.

Maddison was one of a number of players who were linked with a move to London Stadium throughout the summer, having previously been linked with West Ham during the January transfer window.

But the Norwich City star eventually secured a move to former Premier League champions Leicester in a £20m deal, and Maddison has gone on to be one of the Foxes brightest players so far this season.

Despite seeing over £90m worth of players walk through the doors in east London, West Ham supporters are still reeling about missing out on signing Maddison - especially after his blistering start to life in the top flight.

Ex gutted we didn’t sign him. His first two games shows he is such a talent. There is no doubt about it - we have missed out here..... — Laurence Martin (@lo222a) August 24, 2018

Totally agree, would have been a top signing, we seem to prefer to sign people for what they have achieved rather than what they have the potential to achieve (arguably manager included), it’s a very expensive way to run a club... — Dave Jones (@SuperCarlosT) August 24, 2018

It will happen and he will move to a bigger club in next 2/3 years I tried to tell the club https://t.co/Otu3avOwpe — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) August 23, 2018

ah fair i stand corrected i wanted him as well, i worry a lot about the lack of legs in our midfield this season we lost kouyate and weve loaned fernandes as well so left with not much in that department — the charmer (@mattfoster2010) August 23, 2018

It's not just West Ham fans who have been impressed with Maddison's performances so far this season. After not shying away from responsibility on his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old got off the mark during a flattering win against Wolves.

Unpopular opinion: James Maddison is at the same level as Dele Alli & Jesse Lingard.



Laugh all you want, but I guarantee you’ll agree with me by Christmas. — ‏َ (@PrimeVardy) August 16, 2018

Off topic... james maddison will be one of the players to look at this season. Star in the making 🔥 — OX in the box (@virajjp) August 24, 2018

Think a fair few teams going to regret not paying £25 million for James Maddison — Andy Mc (@Amcgregor21) August 18, 2018

James Maddison, remember the name — Albus Severus 🌟 (@Lims__) August 18, 2018

Fair play to James Maddison. Played well at Norwich and got his chance at Leicester. Looked very good for them yesterday. Can see him winning a few England caps in years to come. — Tom Roper 👥 (@MDCCCLXXVII) August 19, 2018

West Ham certainly missed a trick with letting Maddison slip through their fingers, but at least club record signing Felipe Anderson has hit the ground runni... maybe not...

£40m for Felipe Anderson. Geezer can’t even be bothered to take on his man. Zabaleta looked a bigger threat going forward. — West Ham News (@whufc_news) August 18, 2018

